Buster’s Liquors closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Buster’s Liquors on Highland Street and Poplar Avenue closed down after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
According to their Facebook page, a majority of the employees got tested for the virus. No other employees tested positive.
All staff members were not tested because they did not come in close proximity to the person that tested positive, according to Buster’s Liquors.
No symptoms have been reported from any employee while they were working.
Buster’s added they plan to share a revised response plan in the near future.
The store says they require masks for employees and customers, daily regular cleaning, professional cleaning services and fogging entire store twice a week, complimentary hand sanitizer, sneeze guards, and social distancing.
