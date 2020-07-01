City of Memphis limiting e-scooter operations for Fourth of July weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you take advantage of the e-scooters like Bird, Lime or Ojo, there are some changes happening this weekend you need to know about.
The City of Memphis is directing the e-scooter companies to stop customer operations in parts of Downtown during specific time periods for the holiday weekend.
Beginning Thursday night, if you try to ride a scooter in the Riverfront or Entertainment districts it will become inoperable.
The restriction will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Sunday.
If you enter these areas on a scooter, you will get an automated warning message that tells you the area is restricted.
If you continue using the scooter in that area, it will coast to a full stop and become inoperable.
