Dyer County Schools going virtual

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyer County Schools has announced the launch of The Choctaw Academy, its virtual learning environment.
The Choctaw Academy offers an alternative to the traditional classroom environment through rigorous, online instructional delivery methods.
It utilizes online learning management platforms, which deliver course content aligned with the Tennessee Academic Standards under the instruction of certified Dyer County teachers.
Students are expected to be self-motivated learners who adhere to online academic and attendance requirements.
