‘Inadequate and harmful:' Inspection report finds issues with COVID-19 response in Shelby Co. Jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Inadequate and harmful - that’s how an inspection report describes some of the practices and COVID-19 plan within the Shelby County Jail.
A federal judge ordered that an independent inspection be done at the jail following a lawsuit that was filed last month.
The lawsuit seeks the immediate release of “medically vulnerable detainees.”
In his report, the inspector wrote there are several practices within the jail that are potentially harmful to inmates, that the jail is not maximizing its efforts to enforce social distancing and is not making consistent efforts to find other places for vulnerable inmates to be housed.
”Remember these are people who have not been convicted of any crime and none the less are in a really infested environment, at a serious risk to their health and their lives,” said Attorney Steve Mulroy.
The inspector will testify in court Wednesday morning.
We also reached out to the Shelby County sheriff for comment but have not heard back.
