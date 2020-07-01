Inspector: SCSO must adjust its COVID-19 response strategy to protect inmates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The results are in from an independent COVID-19 inspection of the Shelby County Jail.
A federal judge ordered the inspection after a lawsuit was filed on behalf of two inmates seeking to be released amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The judge ordered that the inspector have unrestricted access to the jail and jail staff and provide a written report by June 29.
On Wednesday, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office released the inspector’s report on Twitter.
The inspector says the jail is a high-risk environment for vulnerable inmates.
He said he found opportunities for improvement in critical areas during the inspection.
The inspector is looking to Dr. Bruce Randolph to assist the Shelby County Jail and its medical provider, Wellpath, in expanding medical resources for the inmates.
He says while Wellpath is dedicated to delivering care to all inmates, outside hospitals and specialty clinics are unwilling to treat them.
Due to the jail’s inability to reduce its inmate population, the inspector says SCSO must embrace the necessary changes to its COVID-19 response strategy or risk losing control of its jail.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.