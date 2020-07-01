Memphis Walgreens temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Walgreens champions the health and wellbeing of every community in America, and we are committed to providing a safe environment for our team members and customers. Walgreens was recently notified that a team member who works in our store located at Union Ave. and McLean Blvd. in Memphis has a confirmed case of COVID-19. When notified of a confirmed or presumed positive COVID-19 case, we take actions meeting or exceeding recommendations from the CDC, OSHA, public health officials and other credible sources while following federal, state and local health advisories. Our clinical and safety teams work closely with our field and store leadership to respond accordingly, which may include identifying and contacting individuals who may be at risk in order to self-quarantine or self-monitor their health, as well as cleaning and disinfecting the location or impacted areas of the store. The cleaning required a temporary closing of the store, which resumed regular operating hours yesterday.

Rebekah Pajak Sr. Manager, Pharmacy and Operations Communications with Walgreens