Memphis Walgreens temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Walgreens temporarily closed down after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
A spokesperson with Walgreens said the employee worked at the Union Avenue and McLean Boulevard location.
Walgreens is working to identify and contact individuals who may be at risk in order to self-quarantine or self-monitor their health.
They also cleaned and disinfected the location/impacted areas of the store.
Cleaning required the temporary closure of the store. The store reopened and resumed regular business hours on Tuesday.
