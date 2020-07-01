Memphis Walgreens temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Memphis Walgreens temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 1, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 1:49 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Walgreens temporarily closed down after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson with Walgreens said the employee worked at the Union Avenue and McLean Boulevard location.

Walgreens is working to identify and contact individuals who may be at risk in order to self-quarantine or self-monitor their health.

They also cleaned and disinfected the location/impacted areas of the store.

Cleaning required the temporary closure of the store. The store reopened and resumed regular business hours on Tuesday.

Walgreens champions the health and wellbeing of every community in America, and we are committed to providing a safe environment for our team members and customers. Walgreens was recently notified that a team member who works in our store located at Union Ave. and McLean Blvd. in Memphis has a confirmed case of COVID-19. When notified of a confirmed or presumed positive COVID-19 case, we take actions meeting or exceeding recommendations from the CDC, OSHA, public health officials and other credible sources while following federal, state and local health advisories. Our clinical and safety teams work closely with our field and store leadership to respond accordingly, which may include identifying and contacting individuals who may be at risk in order to self-quarantine or self-monitor their health, as well as cleaning and disinfecting the location or impacted areas of the store. The cleaning required a temporary closing of the store, which resumed regular operating hours yesterday.
Rebekah Pajak Sr. Manager, Pharmacy and Operations Communications with Walgreens

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.