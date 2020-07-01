McNairy County mayor declares State of Emergency after major flooding and damage in Selmer area

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Flash flooding in McNairy County Wednesday morning prompted evacuations and an emergency declaration from the county mayor.
McNairy County Emergency Communications (E911) was evacuated and calls were rerouted to Hardin County.
Selmer police posted a warning to Facebook early Wednesday that downtown Selmer was flooded and impassable, calling it very dangerous.
The Hardin County Fire Department’s swift water team deployed eight people to help the Selmer Fire Department with evacuations.
Mayor Mayor Larry Smith issued a State of Emergency, enacting the Emergency Operations Plan to coordinate and facilitate the response and recovery.
According to the mayor’s emergency declaration, some damage is already being reported but the extent is not yet clear.
The Town of Hornsby’s water district has issued a boil notice for residents related to the flooding in Selmer.
