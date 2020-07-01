McNairy County mayor declares State of Emergency after major flooding and damage in Selmer area

ATTENTION !!!!! Downtown Selmer is flooded and most parts are impassible and under water !!!!!! AVOID THE DOLLAR GENERAL AREA, POPS, CANAL STREET, BETHESDA PURDY ROAD AREA AND THE AREA OF SWEATS TRAILER PARK, PEACH STREET NEAR SHELBY DRIVE, PRIMECARE MEDICAL AND THE HARDEES AND VALERO AREA. ITS VERY DANGEROUS !!!! TURN AROUND AMD DONT DROWN !!!!!!