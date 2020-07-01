McNairy County mayor declares State of Emergency after major flooding and damage in Selmer area

Flooding in downtown Selmer July 1, 2020. (Source: McNairy County Sheriff's Office)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 1, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT - Updated July 1 at 9:59 AM

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Flash flooding in McNairy County Wednesday morning prompted evacuations and an emergency declaration from the county mayor.

McNairy County Emergency Communications (E911) was evacuated and calls were rerouted to Hardin County.

Update: The Sheriffs Office has called in all available deputies to help with the flooding and any assistance that is...

Posted by McNairy County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Selmer police posted a warning to Facebook early Wednesday that downtown Selmer was flooded and impassable, calling it very dangerous.

The Hardin County Fire Department’s swift water team deployed eight people to help the Selmer Fire Department with evacuations.

ATTENTION !!!!! Downtown Selmer is flooded and most parts are impassible and under water !!!!!! AVOID THE DOLLAR GENERAL AREA, POPS, CANAL STREET, BETHESDA PURDY ROAD AREA AND THE AREA OF SWEATS TRAILER PARK, PEACH STREET NEAR SHELBY DRIVE, PRIMECARE MEDICAL AND THE HARDEES AND VALERO AREA. ITS VERY DANGEROUS !!!! TURN AROUND AMD DONT DROWN !!!!!!

Posted by Selmer Police Department on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Mayor Mayor Larry Smith issued a State of Emergency, enacting the Emergency Operations Plan to coordinate and facilitate the response and recovery.

According to the mayor’s emergency declaration, some damage is already being reported but the extent is not yet clear.

The Town of Hornsby’s water district has issued a boil notice for residents related to the flooding in Selmer.

