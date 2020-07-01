Memphis football to wear BLM sticker on helmets entire fall season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Football put itself at the forefront of college football. Head Coach Ryan Silverfield took action to make sure the conversation around Black Lives Matter continues throughout the fall. The team will wear a BLM sticker on their helmets all season long.
It’s a logo Silverfield released that showed their unity, including the Memphis Tigers logo. Silverfield made the announcement with the hashtag, All In Against Racial Injustice.
This isn’t the first course of action by Tigers Football. Earlier in June the team organized a unity walk for the entire athletics department. Athletes and coaches from all sports walked together and heard from a member of the Memphis State Eight on the progress the university has made toward racial equality. Silverfield promised his players he’d continue to listen to their stories and learn how he can use his position and platform to promote change while also encouraging the student-athletes to do the same.
Memphis football is the only program to take this step, so far.
