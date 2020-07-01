More heavy rain and storms on the way for some areas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect through Thursday morning for most of west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi. More clusters of heavy rain and storms will move in from the northwest this afternoon and evening, mainly in west TN and north MS. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, hot and steamy. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s, but it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the high humidity. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.