More heavy rain and storms on the way for some areas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect through Thursday morning for most of west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi. More clusters of heavy rain and storms will move in from the northwest this afternoon and evening, mainly in west TN and north MS. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, hot and steamy. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s, but it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the high humidity. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 60% of showers or storms. Low: 75. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.
LATE WEEK: Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s with a heat index in the 90s to near 100. A weak front will be parked over our area through Thursday, which will keep chances around for passing showers and storms, especially in the afternoon hours. Otherwise, just partly to mostly cloudy both Thursday and Friday. It will be muggy each night with lows in the mid to upper 70s.
FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND: There is a small chance for a pop-up storms Friday through Sunday, but rain chances are not high enough to cancel any outdoor plans. It will remain hot and muggy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and a heat index of up to 100. Rain chances will slowly go back up early next week.
