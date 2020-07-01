More than 20 new laws take effect July 1 in Tennessee

A new law will extend the state’s “slow poke” law to divided highways with two or more lanes in each direction. Under current law, cars are required to stay out of the left lane of interstate highways with at least three lanes, except in the case of passing other vehicles or while the road is under construction or repair, with violators facing a $50 fine. Many traffic safety experts said driving too slow in the passing lane is at least as dangerous as driving too fast, resulting in a number of highway accidents.