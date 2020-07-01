MPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in crash involving tractor-trailer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a crash involving a tractor-trailer left one person dead and two others injured Wednesday evening.
Officers responded to a shots fired and crash call near Shelby Drive around 5:30 p.m.
At the scene, police located a two-car crash and three individuals who were injured. One person was pronounced dead and two victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Officers say the victims hit a tractor-trailer head on.
At this point, it is unclear if any of the victims were shot prior to the crash.
This is an ongoing investigation.
