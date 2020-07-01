National Civil Rights Museum opens Wednesday amid COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum reopened Wednesday after being closed for three months.
In a news release, the museum detailed the guidelines guests and staff will have to follow.
Everyone will have to wear masks and there will be signs and markings on the floor helping guests keep their distance from one another.
There will be regular cleaning of high touch areas.
The museum will operate at 30 percent capacity, with a maximum flow of 25 guests every 20 minutes. Enclosed areas like restrooms and elevators have a maximum of three people at a time.
Museum hours have been adjusted to the following:
- Monday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a Free Period for Tennesse residents from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Wednesday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Remain closed on Tuesdays and temporarily on Sundays
During the first few weeks of reopening, guided tours will be limited and the Boarding House will stay closed. Staff members will be placed in exhibits to assist with tourists.
Guests are required to purchase tickets online. Click here to buy tickets.
