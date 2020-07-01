Scattered thunderstorms possible through this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although most of the area is dry this morning, there are still some lingering thunderstorms in McNairy and Alcorn counties. Flash flooding will be a concern in those areas. The rest of the area will have a chance for rain this afternoon and evening. Although it won't be a wash-out, there will be a few rounds of heavy rain today. Some storms could have gusty winds and frequent lightning. Rain will carry over into this evening. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s tonight.