Scattered thunderstorms possible through this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although most of the area is dry this morning, there are still some lingering thunderstorms in McNairy and Alcorn counties. Flash flooding will be a concern in those areas. The rest of the area will have a chance for rain this afternoon and evening. Although it won't be a wash-out, there will be a few rounds of heavy rain today. Some storms could have gusty winds and frequent lightning. Rain will carry over into this evening. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. High: 89. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. Low: 76. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a heat index near 100 through the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday, especially early in the day. Friday will be mostly dry, but there could still be a shower in the afternoon after 1 p.m.
FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND: There will be a chance for afternoon pop-up storms Friday through Sunday, but rain chances are not high enough to cancel any outdoor plans. Any rain that develops should end after sunset. It will remain hot and muggy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and a heat index up to 100.
NEXT WEEK: The hot and humid pattern will continue with high temperatures in the lower 90s. There will also be a chance for afternoon thunderstorms next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.