SCHD: More than 300 new coronavirus cases confirmed overnight in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has identified 304 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths overnight.
Countywide, 10,208 coronavirus cases and 192 deaths have been confirmed.
At this time, 128,832 people have been tested for the virus in Shelby County. Of the positive coronavirus cases, 66.2 percent have recovered from the virus.
During Tuesday’s COVID-19 Joint Task Force meeting, Dr. Bruce Randolph with the Shelby County Health Department said his top concern was the increase in weekly positivity rates.
Last week, it was 10.3 percent. The week Shelby County entered phase two it was two times less.
The push for COVID-19 testing has significantly impacted assisted care facilities serving a vulnerable population.
The health department is investigating multiple COVID-19 outbreaks/clusters at several assisted care facilities in Memphis and Shelby County.
There are several other facilities that were previously under investigation with clusters that have reportedly been resolved. SCHD says clusters are considered resolved when a facility goes 28 consecutive days without a new case.
Tuesday, Shelby County mayor Lee Harris signed an executive order putting more measures in place at the Shelby County Department of Corrections to protect inmates and employees from the virus.
The Shelby County Department of Corrections is reporting 21 inmates and 38 employees that have tested positive for COVID-19. Zero deaths have been reported. At this time, 932 tests have been administered.
At the Shelby County Jail, also known as 201 Poplar, 162 detainees and 86 employees have tested positive for coronavirus. One death has also been reported. Seventy-seven detainees are currently in quarantine.
An inspection report described some of the practices and COVID-19 plan within the Shelby County Jail to be inadequate and harmful.
A federal judge ordered that an independent inspection be done at the jail following a lawsuit that was filed last month.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 20,257 total cases and 265 deaths
- Crittenden -- 737 cases; 11 deaths; 556 recoveries
- Cross -- 85 cases; 1 death; 77 recoveries
- Lee -- 651 cases; 2 death; 562 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 161 cases; 3 deaths; 107 recoveries
- Phillips -- 142 cases; 3 deaths; 73 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 57 cases; 3 deaths; 49 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 811 cases; 3 deaths; 785 recoveries
Mississippi -- 27,247 total cases and 1,073 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 55 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 27 cases
- Coahoma -- 183 cases; 6 deaths
- DeSoto -- 1,311 cases; 15 deaths
- Lafayette -- 339 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 196 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 254 cases; 6 deaths
- Quitman -- 67 cases
- Tate -- 245 cases; 7 deaths
- Tippah -- 121 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 89 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 43,509 total cases and 604 deaths
- Crockett -- 31 cases; 3 deaths; 18 recoveries
- Dyer -- 214 cases; 1 death; 88 recoveries
- Fayette -- 273 cases; 2 deaths; 171 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 299 cases; 1 death; 226 recoveries
- Haywood -- 71 cases; 2 deaths; 32 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 119 cases; 2 deaths; 66 recoveries
- McNairy -- 58 cases; 29 recoveries
- Tipton -- 607 cases; 4 deaths; 478 recoveries
