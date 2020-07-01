SCS families to decide to send children back to school for in-person instruction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools says parents will have to decide next week to send their children back to school in-person or take classes online.
During Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray’s presentation to the school board Tuesday night, results of a survey were revealed about how parents prefer their children to learn during the pandemic.
About 69% of parents support online learning and 27% favor in-person classes, according to SCS.
Ray also presented the Florida Virtual Schools Curriculum for K-through-12 learning as the lessons that are ready-made for both in-class and online classes.
Earlier Tuesday, education officials confirmed the county is keeping a 175-day calendar year for the upcoming school year.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.