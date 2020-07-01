SCS gives parents two options for 2020-2021 school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Mid-South parents face a big decision ahead of the upcoming school year -- send their children back into Shelby County classrooms or let them learn from home.
Tuesday SCS leaders announced they are considering August 31 as the first day of the 2020-2021 school year.
The district is also asking parents to commit to one of two options by July 18.
Option 1: Students can physically attend school when schools reopen.
Option 2: Students can continue their learning at home through teacher-led virtual instruction.
“I prefer them to go back to school,” said Leia Spengler, who has two kids in the district.
“Me personally I am going to choose the online option,” said Marsha Thompson, who has four kids in the district.
While some parents know what option they are going to choose, but others still have concerns.
“There’s so many questions I have, I don’t know,” said Jason Whitworth.
Whitworth says he was initially for option one because he wants his son, who is a senior to enjoy his last year, but he's questioning if that will even be possible with social distancing guidelines.
“You know what kind of social interaction experience are you actually having anyway? What’s the benefit you’re getting out of it?” said Whitworth.
Whitworth and Thompson have questions about both options.
“Wish they would have went into more details about how it looks, like what’s the plan? Like a more detailed plan to be comfortable with them going back to school, you know, instead of saying, ‘Hey they either do online learning or they go back to school, which one do you want,‘” said Thompson.
According to the district’s website, option one includes enhanced health and safety protocols such as increased cleaning and mask usage, reduced class transitions, and large group interactions.
As for option two the site says the same digital curriculum platform will be used.
SCS says if parents do not decide by July 18 their child will automatically be enrolled for in-school learning for the first semester.
We reached out to SCS to find out if parents can change their minds once a decision is made, but have not yet heard back.
To see important upcoming dates, click here.
