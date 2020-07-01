Shelby County surpasses 10,000 coronavirus cases, African Americans account for more than half

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee hit a grim milestone in the battle against COVID 19. Tennessee is reporting more than 45,000 total cases Wednesday, more than 10,000 of them are in Shelby County.
In Shelby County we had yet another day of more than 300 new cases recorded from Tuesday to Wednesday. Doctors said they’re not looking at day-to-day changes. They’re looking at the overall trend.
A local infectious disease doctor said our trend doesn’t look good.
“This is a crucial time we just can’t afford to have thousands and thousand of people get infected,” Infectious Disease Doctor at Baptist Memorial Health, Dr. Steve Threlkeld, said.
Tens of thousands of people in the state are already infected. Overnight, the Tennessee Health Department recorded 1,800 new cases and 12 more deaths.
According to the department, 10,344 of those cases are in Shelby County.
“The number of cases per day can be misleading,” Threlkeld said. “Tests can be batched, they could go to a part of the community where there is more virus. It’s really the trend line we’re looking at. The trend line has not looked great. "
For example, the weekly positivity rate has increased every week for the last six weeks. The latest topping at 10.3 percent. Last week’s positivity rate has not been reported.
Dr. Threlkeld calls this time crucial because of how it could affect hospitals.
“What we don’t want to see is the increased cases now turn into increased hospitalizations in two or three weeks from now,” Threlkeld said.
Health officials reported around 80 percent of ICU beds and 85 percent of acute care beds are filled.
Research shows that since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic the African American community has been hit hardest. Now, with more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases in Shelby County, more than half of those are among African Americans.
Along with African Americans making up 58 percent of the county’s COVID-19 cases, people in the Hispanic community make up 28 percent of the cases. It’s a new light on a health disparity that’s existed for generations.
“It’s not that we don’t know we have these health disparities, but now is the time to focus more and shine some light on it,” Methodist LeBonheur Health Care’s Senior Director of Social Determinants of Health and Wellness, Sandra Madubuonwu said.
Madubuonwu is Methodist’s first Senior Director of Social Determinants of Health and Wellness. It’s a role created to provide more outreach and resources to underserved populations, most of which are disproportionately impacted by COVID 19.
In Shelby County, more than 75 percent of coronavirus infections are among members of the African American and Hispanic communities. It’s a trend seen across the country.
“[African Americans] have the highest rate of diabetes, the highest rate of hypertension, asthma,” Madubuonwu said.
African Americans make up 61 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Shelby County. Dr. LaTonya B. Washington, President of the Bluff City Medical Society, said social determinants make some communities more susceptible to COVID-19.
“Like what are things that are in the community that affect our health that we don’t have any control over,” Dr. Washington said.
When it comes to COVID-19, Dr. Washington said that includes things like being an essential worker and living in a multi-generational household.
Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer plans to propose a discussion about mask accessibility in the hardest his communities next week at the Board of Commissioner’s meeting. She said community members have come up with some ideas.
“Such as tiny houses. You have tiny houses for books, let’s have tiny houses for masks,” Commissioner Sawyer said.
With a new light on the health disparity among races, health professionals hope a corner is turned to address those that exist and prevent more in the future.
“These disparities are across the board. We see it in infant mortality, in all cancer outcomes,” Dr. Washington said.
“Now the strategy is to look up stream. What do we prevent so the things we’re seeing now don’t happen,” Madubuonwu said.
Commissioner Sawyer said she wants to hear from you about increasing access to masks and PPE in the hardest this communities.
