Tom Lee Park is sprinkled with confetti this week. (And by confetti, we mean colorful socially-distant spots for you to enjoy the park in) Questions? I Love Memphis answered FAQs here: https://ilovememphisblog.com/2020/06/4th-of-july-week-in-memphis-downtowns-quintessential-summer-celebration/#utm_source=organic%20social&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=memphis%20travel More information? Head over to Quintessential Summer Celebration or https://quintessentialmem.carrd.co/