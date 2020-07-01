Stormy pattern continues for another day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloud with a slight chance of a shower or storm along with a light southwest wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, a light northwest wind, and high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a light northeast wind, and lows in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a chance of a few isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers or storms along with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid each day with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and heat index values at or slightly above 100.
Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms each day along with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be partly with a chance of an isolated shower or storm and high temperatures again in the lower 90s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.