TSSAA announces restrictions for high school contact sports after gov. extends State of Emergency order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association is bringing an update to student members of contact sports following the Governor Bill Lee’s decision to extend the State of Emergency order.
TSSAA says practices, scrimmages and competitions for contact sports will not permitted this fall across the state.
The TSSAA released a statement via their website. It reads in part:
The organization says football and girl’s soccer cannot start their season as previously scheduled.
Officials say they are working to come up with regular season and postseason options to present to the TSSAA Board of Control for consideration.
