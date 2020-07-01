TSSAA announces restrictions for high school contact sports after gov. extends State of Emergency order

TSSAA announces restrictions for high school contact sports after gov. extends State of Emergency order
(Source: WBRC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 30, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT - Updated June 30 at 11:23 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association is bringing an update to student members of contact sports following the Governor Bill Lee’s decision to extend the State of Emergency order.

Tennessee's State of Emergency order extended until August 29

TSSAA says practices, scrimmages and competitions for contact sports will not permitted this fall across the state.

The TSSAA released a statement via their website. It reads in part:

While the Governor’s order is in place, member schools cannot have any competition or scrimmage with other schools and cannot have close contact activities during their fundamental practice in the sports of football, 7-on-7 football, girls soccer, wrestling and basketball.
TSSAA

The organization says football and girl’s soccer cannot start their season as previously scheduled.

Officials say they are working to come up with regular season and postseason options to present to the TSSAA Board of Control for consideration.

