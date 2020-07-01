WATCH: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of the Mid-South

3:42 p.m. -- NWS issued a Significant Weather Advisory until 4:15 p.m. for northern Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas, southwestern Tipton County in western Tennessee and central Shelby County in western Tennessee. Strong thunderstorms producing winds at least 40 mph were located along a line extending from near Gilmore to near Edmondson. It’s moving southeast at 40 mph and producing very heavy rain along with continuous cloud-to-ground lightning.