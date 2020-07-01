WATCH: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A line of storms is moving across the Mid-South, prompting Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for multiple counties.
The storm is producing hail, strong winds, lightning and very heavy rain.
The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the storm live here.
4:56 p.m. -- MLGW is reporting 9,836 customers without power across Shelby County.
4:39 p.m. -- MLGW is reporting 9,172 customers without power across Shelby County. Entergy Arkansas is reporting less than 1,000 customers without power.
4:30 p.m. -- MLGW is reporting 5,431 customers without power across Shelby County. Use your MLGW My Account of call (901) 544-6500 to report outages. Call (901) 528-4465 to report downed power lines and other emergencies.
4:26 p.m. -- Millington Fire Department reports downed trees near Pleasant Ridge west of Big Creek Church.
4:19 p.m. -- MLGW is reporting 1,401 customers without power across Shelby County.
4:08 p.m. -- NWS issued a Significant Weather Advisory for northwestern Hardeman County in western Tennessee and northeastern Fayette County in western Tennesse until 4:45 p.m. A strong thunderstorm producing pea-size hail or larger and winds at least 40 mph was spotted near Whiteville, about 12 miles west of Bolivar, moving east at 15 mph. The storm is producing very heavy rain and continuous cloud-to-ground lightning.
4 p.m. -- NWS issued a Significant Weather Advisory until 4:15 p.m. for northeastern Fayette County in western Tennessee. a strong thunderstorm producing pea-size hail or larger and winds at least 40 mph was spotted near Somerville, about 16 miles west of Bolivar, moving at 15 mph. The storm is producing very heavy rain and continuous cloud-to-ground lightning.
3:54 p.m. -- NWS issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southwestern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas, northwestern Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas, Tipton County in western Tennessee, southwestern Lauderdale County in western Tennessee and northeastern Shelby County in western Tennessee until 4:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm was located over Joiner, about 7 miles southwest of Wilson, moving southeast at 35 mph. Threats include 70 mph winds and possible damage to trees, mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings.
3:42 p.m. -- NWS issued a Significant Weather Advisory until 4:15 p.m. for northern Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas, southwestern Tipton County in western Tennessee and central Shelby County in western Tennessee. Strong thunderstorms producing winds at least 40 mph were located along a line extending from near Gilmore to near Edmondson. It’s moving southeast at 40 mph and producing very heavy rain along with continuous cloud-to-ground lightning.
