Baptist Ambulance providing emergency service for Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Baptist Ambulance is now responding to all 911 calls within Tipton County, Tennessee as of Wednesday.
The Tipton County Commission chose Baptist Ambulance to provide exclusive 911 emergency ambulance service to the county through a competitive request for proposal process earlier this year.
Baptist Ambulance will staff five ambulances 24 hours a day, seven days a week with an additional ambulance available to be staffed by a supervisor during times of high call volume.
Baptist Ambulance’s vehicles will come equipped with new, advanced medical equipment, like the latest model cardiac monitors and power stretchers.
