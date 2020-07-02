Best Life: Inspired by COVID-19 - kids stepping up

Joe Chionchio has turned shopping and delivering into his first business. “I was like, you know what? I’m going to go shopping for people,” said Joe Chionchio, Founder and CEO of SmartShop. A recent college grad, with a degree in finance, he created an Instagram page and got his first customer. He created SmartShop to help the elderly. A team of 50 drivers now delivers to 850 customers … and are expanding from Long Island to New Jersey, Manhattan, Connecticut, and now Joe has his eyes set on California, Colorado, and Florida. “This is taking off and the best part about it is that we are helping thousands of people,” said Chionchio.