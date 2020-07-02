City Court Clerk allows amnesty for outstanding tickets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Court Clerk's office is allowing you to pay off old traffic tickets for less.
The amnesty program offers 50-percent off ticket that are 10 years or older and written by an Memphis police officer.
The city says this will allow drivers to either get their suspended driver's licenses back or clear their record of outstanding violations.
Tickets can be paid at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center or the MPD precincts -- Appling Farms, Austin Peay, Crump, East Raines, and Ridgeway.
The amnesty program runs until December 31.
For more information, call 901-636-3320 or click here.
