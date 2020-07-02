Continued hot and steamy with a few storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Isolated showers or storms are possible this afternoon, mainly along and south of I-40 into north Mississippi. A few storms could be severe with strong wind. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index values will range from 100-105.
TONIGHT: Passing clouds. A stray shower or storm is possible, but overall chances are low. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds northeast at 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Highs will be in the low 90s with a heat index from 100-105. Expect a partly cloudy sky with a stray shower or storm in the afternoon. It will be muggy at night with lows in the mid 70s.
FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND: There is a small chance for a pop-up storms both days, but rain chances are not high enough to cancel any outdoor plans. It will remain hot and muggy with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s and a heat index of up to 100.
NEXT WEEK: Rain chances will go back up Monday through Wednesday with scattered showers or storms possible each day. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.