Fentanyl, heroin, pills seized during I-40 traffic stop; 2 arrested

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Two California men were arrested last week in Shelby County after a traffic stop resulted in a major drug bust.
According to a news release from the West Tennessee Judicial Violent Crime & Drug Task Force, agents stopped a 2010 Mercedes on I-40 near the Fayette County line June 25. The release said the vehicle’s tint violated the law.
Agents used a drug-sniffing dog around the vehicle after questioning the men inside, and the release said the dog alerted to an odor coming from the vehicle.
After a search, the release said agents found a natural void inside the car that was converted into a compartment to transport contraband. Inside the compartment, agents found five pounds of fentanyl, one pound of black tar heroin and about 2,500 unidentified pills believed to be oxycodone.
Jovanni Viera, 47, and Luis Santillan Cruz, 28, both of California, were arrested and booked into the Shelby County Jail on $1 million bond each.
