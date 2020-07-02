Former Cordova High teacher indicted on statutory rape, sexual battery charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County Schools teacher has been indicted for allegedly having sexual contact with two senior students, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.
A grand jury charged 47-year-old Mary Eddington, a Cordova High School teacher, with statutory rape and sexual battery by an authority figure.
According to the indictment, Eddington had an ongoing sexual relationship with one student and groped another several times between September 2019 and December 2019 while providing tutoring in a classroom.
Both students were 17 years old at the time.
School officials reported the incidents to Shelby County Sheriff’s detectives who started an investigation in December.
Shelby County Schools says Eddington is no longer employed with the district.
