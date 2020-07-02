Former Hog inks deal with Baltimore Orioles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Let’s hit the diamond now as the Baltimore Orioles prepare for the comeback of ajor League Baseball by officially signing a former Arkansas Razorback Heston Kjerstad.
The former Arkansas Razorback baseball player, Heston Kjerstad is officially a Baltimore Oriole. The second overall pick in this year’s shortened MLB draft signing with the O’s organization earlier this week.
Orioles general manager, Mike Elias, said he liked Kjerstad because of his rare combination of power at the plate with his ability to hit for a good average.
However, for Kjerstad, it’s going to be an interesting summer and fall with no Minor League baseball season for him to get started.
“It’s definitely tough not being able to go out and play games,” said Kjerstad. “Me personally, I think that’s the best way to improve as a player is to be playing every day and facing high-level competition. So you’re going to need to be a little bit creative in your training and also making sure you’re getting live at-bats wherever you’re at with a group of guys or doing a lot of machine work to simulate real at-bats and things like that to just stay prepared and you always just have to keep improving.”
Elias said they’ll get him started with player development and strength training while he’s at home. The Major League Baseball season is expected to start July 23 or 24.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.