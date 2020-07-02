Gov. Bill Lee announces law enforcement partnership to strengthen use of force and duty to intervene policies across state agencies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee announced a partnership among Tennessee law enforcement agencies Thursday aimed at enhancing policies, increasing officer training and improving information sharing.
Lee said law enforcement agencies across the state will review and update their use of force and duty to intervene policies over the next 60 days, specifically to ban choke holds and require officers to prevent or stop any act that violates law or policy.
“The intent of this partnership is the desire to ensure law enforcement are consistently reflecting the values of the communities they serve,” said Lee. “Tragic, preventable events across the nation have challenged us all to confront the difference between law enforcement and police brutality and also challenged us to examine troubling, inconsistent citizen experiences with law enforcement. I am proud of our law enforcement agencies for spearheading efforts to ensure Tennesseans’ rights, dignity and humanity be at the forefront of policing.”
Additionally, all state agencies will have easier access to the National Decertification Index, a national registry that tracks officers who have lost licenses or certifications because of misconduct.
The Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy will also increase the minimum curriculum hours from 400 to 488 and update curriculum to include de-escalation techniques, duty to intervene, public assembly interaction and positive community-officer interaction and relationships.
Participating organizations are the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association and the Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission.
More information about the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy is available here.
