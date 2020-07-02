Grizzlies coach says team ready for ‘bubble’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - July means the NBA is back! After a week of coronavirus testing and contact tracing, the Memphis Grizzlies are starting mandatory individual workouts Wednesday. Teams are getting one step closer to live-action in the bubble on the hardwood down in Orlando, Florida.
Jenkins said he’s expecting all players to participate in the bubble return. Jenkins said that players who were injured before the hiatus are working their way back.
Justise Winslow, Jaren Jackson Junior and Brandon Clarke are looking good. He also said they’re working on getting Grayson Allen back into shape after a hip injury in January.
They’ll try to work him into 5 on 5 play. Having a healthy squad could be key as the Grizzlies need more than a four-game lead over the ninth seed to avoid a play-in scenario. However, overall Taylor Jenkins is pleased with the return format.
“We want our guys to really just be focused on one game at a time going out there and take that eighth seed,” Jenkins says. “Lets go out there, earn it, lets play for that, but we won’t be able to do that if we look too far ahead at what a play in would look like or what the seventh or eighth game on the schedule looks like, what other team’s schedules look like. We know we have to go out and play high-level basketball we’re capable regardless of who we’re playing.”
The Grizzlies will continue with individual workouts in Memphis. They won’t start full training until they’re in Orlando next week. The Grizz open up the seeding games against the Trail Blazers, July 31.
