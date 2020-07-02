Heat and humidity stays high through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stray shower will be possible this morning, but most of the area will be dry for the morning commute. It will be mostly cloudy today, but you will see some peeks of sunshine. This will help temperatures climb into the lower 90s this afternoon. A few scattered thunderstorms will be possible after 1 pm, especially in north Mississippi. It will be mostly dry tonight with overnight low temperatures in the mid-70s.