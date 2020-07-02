Heat and humidity stays high through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stray shower will be possible this morning, but most of the area will be dry for the morning commute. It will be mostly cloudy today, but you will see some peeks of sunshine. This will help temperatures climb into the lower 90s this afternoon. A few scattered thunderstorms will be possible after 1 pm, especially in north Mississippi. It will be mostly dry tonight with overnight low temperatures in the mid-70s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. High: 90. Winds will be northwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. Low: 74. Winds northeast 5 mph.
FRIDAY: It will be hot and humid again tomorrow with high temperatures in the lower 90s and a heat index over 100. Friday will be mostly dry, but there could still be a shower in the afternoon after 1 p.m. Low temperatures will be in the mid-70s on Friday night.
FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND: There will be a chance for afternoon pop-up storms Saturday and Sunday, but rain chances are not high enough to cancel any outdoor plans. Any rain that develops should end after sunset. It will remain muggy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and a heat index over 100.
NEXT WEEK: This typical summer pattern will continue next week with high temperatures in the lower 90s and a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Rain chances will be slightly higher for Monday and Tuesday of next week.
