A hot & somewhat drier pattern emerging for the holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance for a shower or storm along with a light northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the lower 90s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light east wind and lows in the mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and muggy with a few isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms along with highs again in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms along with high temperatures near 90 and lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and storms and highs again near 90.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.