Investigators searching for Memphis man on TBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers are desperately searching for a Memphis man that’s been on the TBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list since January 2018.
Eric Balkin, also known as “E” or “Lil E”, is wanted for aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping.
Balkin is 5′07″, 165-lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. Officers said a warrant was issued for his arrest on January 3, 2018.
Investigators said Balkin should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. If you make contact with Balkin, contact S/A Kilpatrick at 731-571-0280 or DUSM Fisher at 901-232-2113.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.