Largest single-day increase in Arkansas with 878 new COVID-19 cases

Gov. Hutchinson announces anyone with health concerns about COVID-19 can request an absentee ballot.
Gov. Hutchinson reports the latest COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.
Dr. Smith reports 878 new COVID-19 cases, the largest single-day increase in Arkansas.
Using this graph, Dr. Nate Smith explains how someone who’s been exposed to someone who’s tested positive can show no symptoms and test negatively at first. That’s why they need to self-quarantine “right away.”
The governor gave a reason for the spike in cases.
