Man indicted in stabbing death of former girlfriend, infant son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 25-year-old man has been indicted in the stabbing deaths of his former girlfriend and their 5-month-old son who were found in their burning house last year, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.
Enoch Turner was indicted on several charges including first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated arson and especially aggravated burglary.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence in the 6900 block of Bennington Circle on Sept. 13, 2019, where a family member found the house filled with smoke.
In an upstairs bedroom 32-year-old Heather Cook and her baby, Bentley, were found dead from multiple stab wounds. A fire centered in the bedroom appeared to have been intentionally set, according to the fire marshal. Relatives said Turner and Cook had been in an argument over child custody issues. Turner was arrested later that day.
