Playhouse on the Square preparing for live performances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The curtain won't go up on Broadway until at least 2021, but here in the Bluff City, theaters are getting creative.
"We're not reopening the theater per say, we are opening the door a little bit, let's say," said Michael Detroit, Executive Producer at PlayHouse on the Square.
Detroit says the theater, like many others, took a hard hit due to the pandemic.
"We had major expenses without any income to help with some of that, so it's been quite the challenge," Detroit said.
Under the City of Memphis' Back to Business Plan, theaters can't open until Phase 3, however under the Public Health Directive by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, theaters can open, with certain restrictions including less than 50 people, no loud talking, yelling, shouting, or singing, social distancing, and all guests should be screened prior to entering the event.
While different, Detroit says the Playhouse on the Square team is up for the challenge.
"So we've been rehearsing with our cast, a small cast, socially distanced, masked, sanitizer everywhere - all of the things you need to have to gather a small group of people."
The theater plans to stream it's original show "St. Paulie's Delight" digitally on July 10th.
The show has no singing, actors will decide for themselves whether to wear masks and they will allow around 30 guests inside the theater that sits up to 300 people.
"We will react and be as nimble as we can as an organization in order to provide that safety while at the same time giving something to our society that needs healing right now," Detroit said.
Detroit says Playhouse on the Square is following the direction of county leaders and health officials very closely, and will make any changes based on their instruction.
