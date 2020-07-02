SCHD: Nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials have confirmed 394 new coronavirus cases in Shelby County.
In total, 10,602 COVID-19 cases and 192 deaths have been reported. Of the positive COVID-19 cases, 65.7 percent have recovered from the virus.
More than 131,000 people have been tested for the virus across Shelby County.
During Tuesday’s COVID-19 Joint Task Force meeting, Dr. Bruce Randolph with the Shelby County Health Department said his top concern was the increase in weekly positivity rates.
Last week, it was 10.3 percent. The week Shelby County entered phase two it was two times less.
The Shelby County Health Department has also released a map showing zip codes with the highest COVID-19 case rates per 100,000 population. At this time, the 38118 zip code has the highest amount in the county.
More data from the health department shows the age range with most COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is 25 to 34. Data also shows that 56 percent of the positive COVID-19 cases are African-American, 17 percent are white, and 25.9 percent are another race.
The push for COVID-19 testing has significantly impacted assisted care facilities serving a vulnerable population.
The health department is investigating multiple COVID-19 outbreaks/clusters at several assisted care facilities in Memphis and Shelby County.
There are several other facilities that were previously under investigation with clusters that have reportedly been resolved. SCHD says clusters are considered resolved when a facility goes 28 consecutive days without a new case.
Tuesday, Shelby County mayor Lee Harris signed an executive order putting more measures in place at the Shelby County Department of Corrections to protect inmates and employees from the virus.
The Shelby County Department of Corrections is reporting 21 inmates and 38 employees that have tested positive for COVID-19. Zero deaths have been reported. At this time, 932 tests have been administered.
At the Shelby County Jail, also known as 201 Poplar, 162 detainees and 86 employees have tested positive for coronavirus. One death has also been reported. Seventy-seven detainees are currently in quarantine.
An inspection report described some of the practices and COVID-19 plan within the Shelby County Jail to be inadequate and harmful.
A federal judge ordered that an independent inspection be done at the jail following a lawsuit that was filed last month.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 20,777 total cases and 270 deaths
- Crittenden -- 746 cases; 12 deaths; 564 recoveries
- Cross -- 85 cases; 1 death; 78 recoveries
- Lee -- 651 cases; 2 death; 562 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 168 cases; 3 deaths; 112 recoveries
- Phillips -- 142 cases; 3 deaths; 73 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 58 cases; 3 deaths; 50 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 812 cases; 3 deaths; 787 recoveries
Mississippi -- 27,900 total cases and 1,082 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 56 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 27 cases
- Coahoma -- 186 cases; 6 deaths
- DeSoto -- 1,373 cases; 16 deaths
- Lafayette -- 352 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 201 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 270 cases; 6 deaths
- Quitman -- 68 cases
- Tate -- 257 cases; 7 deaths
- Tippah -- 123 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 89 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 45,315 total cases and 609 deaths
- Crockett -- 31 cases; 3 deaths; 18 recoveries
- Dyer -- 225 cases; 1 death; 98 recoveries
- Fayette -- 292 cases; 2 deaths; 177 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 304 cases; 1 death; 229 recoveries
- Haywood -- 74 cases; 2 deaths; 32 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 120 cases; 2 deaths; 66 recoveries
- McNairy -- 62 cases; 31 recoveries
- Tipton -- 611 cases; 4 deaths; 484 recoveries
