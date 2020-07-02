Teenage girl, man indicted for murder after body found at local marina

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials have indicted a Memphis man and a teenage girl after a victim was shot and robbed in July 2019.
Jalen Braden, 26, and Breanna Williams, 17, have been indicted by a grand jury on felony charges of tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, and first-degree murder.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Williams, then 15, invited 20-year-old Baba Said to a house in the 1400 block of Amarillo St. near Kimball and Semmes on July 3, 2019. Investigators said Braden confronted Said with a gun, robbed him of $20, then shot him in the back of the head.
Officers said the duo wrapped the victim’s body in plastic bags, put the body in the trunk of his car, then disposed of it in a drainage ditch near Park and Getwell.
Said’s car was found on the interstate the next day, prompting a missing person investigation.
Investigators GPS pinged Said’s phone, which led them to the Amarillo St. home. Several days later investigators saw a sofa on the curb with a large bloodstain.
More blood was also found in Braden’s house. He eventually gave police a statement of his involvement.
A boater discovered Said’s body near a marina at Martin Luther King Jr. Riverside Park three months later.
