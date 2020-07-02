Well-known Memphis funeral director dies

“Edgar loved his family, his work, and all of Memphis - and we all loved him back,” said Ford Sr. “But what he loved most, was most invested in and was most proud of was his association with Christ Missionary Baptist church. His loss will reverberate there with his senior pastor Gina Stewart and his entire church family as much anywhere in our community. On a personal note, I was as close to him as anyone. We spoke every morning and several times throughout the day, everyday about business, life and politics. I loved him, and will miss him. We, like so many in this community that he knew and impacted over the decades, still can’t believe he’s gone.”