Well-known Memphis funeral director dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A longtime Memphis funeral director has died.
Edgar Miller served thousands of families during his 40-plus years at N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home.
Miller died this week unexpectedly from a heart condition.
Former Congressman Harold Ford Sr., president of N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home, called Miller a dear friend, partner and loving brother in life and business.
“Edgar loved his family, his work, and all of Memphis - and we all loved him back,” said Ford Sr. “But what he loved most, was most invested in and was most proud of was his association with Christ Missionary Baptist church. His loss will reverberate there with his senior pastor Gina Stewart and his entire church family as much anywhere in our community. On a personal note, I was as close to him as anyone. We spoke every morning and several times throughout the day, everyday about business, life and politics. I loved him, and will miss him. We, like so many in this community that he knew and impacted over the decades, still can’t believe he’s gone.”
A viewing for Miller will take place at the funeral home over the weekend followed by a celebration of life Monday at Serenity Columbarium and Memorial Garden.
Miller’s funeral is Tuesday at his home church, Christ Missionary Baptist, before he is laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Viewing at N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
- Sunday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Monday, July 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visitation at Serenity Columbarium and Memorial Garden
- Monday, July 6 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Funeral at Christ Missionary Baptist Church
- Tuesday, July 7 at noon
Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery
- Immediately following funeral
