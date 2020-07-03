AutoZone Park reopening for return of Memphis 901 FC

“Look, in the end, the health and safety of the players, the staff, and really of our overall community is our No. 1 priority,” said Unger. “Whatever we do here has to be the right thing for Memphis. It has to be the right thing for the community and the overall health of it. So, we know that it’s a fluid situation, it’s changing a lot. We feel very good about the plan that we’re putting together and the social distancing protocols we will have in place to do that.”