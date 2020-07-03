AutoZone Park reopening for return of Memphis 901 FC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC will make its return to professional soccer competition July 15 at the Birmingham Legion.
They starts with two straight on the road, traveling to Atlanta FC on July 18.
The home opener for the boys in blue is July 26 against the Charlotte Independence.
The rest of the home schedule at AutoZone Park -- hosting St. Louis August 1, North Carolina FC August 8, and again on August 29. After three straight road games, Charlotte comes to Memphis Sept. 2, Birmingham on Sept. 5, North Carolina on Sept. 23.
And Memphis closes out the regular season with a home match against the Legion Oct. 3.
Now the big question is, will there be any fans in the stands?
901 FC finished in the top 10 in attendance last year, and had a big crowd for the home opener this season, but then the coronavirus shut everything down.
Team President Craig Unger says the club is in the process of putting out an reopening plan with the Shelby County Health Department.
“Look, in the end, the health and safety of the players, the staff, and really of our overall community is our No. 1 priority,” said Unger. “Whatever we do here has to be the right thing for Memphis. It has to be the right thing for the community and the overall health of it. So, we know that it’s a fluid situation, it’s changing a lot. We feel very good about the plan that we’re putting together and the social distancing protocols we will have in place to do that.”
Unger says if fans will be allowed back in AutoZone Park, it will be at much less than half capacity. may be even lower than 2,500 seats.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.