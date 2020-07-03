Best Life: Vaping, teens and COVID-19

Dr. Holguin says parents need to arm their kids with information. Research shows the number of kids who started vaping at 14 or younger has tripled in the past five years. Kids often think vaping is less harmful than cigarettes. But it can be addictive, and no one’s sure yet about long-term impacts on lungs. Said Dr. Holguin, “It’s convincing young people like listen, you don’t want to be having serious regrets 10, 15, 20 years from now when you’re going to be wanting to have a real full life at that time.”