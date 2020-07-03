Fourth of July weekend activities in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Fourth of July is sure to feel a little different this year because of the ongoing pandemic. Even though there aren’t fireworks, there are still safe activities people can enjoy.
Throughout this week, the City of Memphis has been hosting what they’re calling a “Quintessential summer celebration” downtown.
People are able to rent kayaks, take part in paddleboard tours. There are self-guided bike tours people can take. Restaurants are offering special deals and preparing meals that people can eat outside the picnic-style.
Parks have put together some activities for kids. People are also invited to come check out the light show on the Riverfront that happens at sunset.
Here’s the full list of activities offered by Memphis River Parks:
- Paddle the Memphis Harbor
- Hourly kayak rentals are available from the 4th Cup in River Garden for $20/hour. Walk-up hours are 11 a.m. to Sunset, July 1-5. All equipment will be sanitized between each use.
- Sunset stand-up paddleboard tours with SUP901 available at 7:30 p.m. on July 4 and 5 from the cobblestones. Secure your reservation at sup901.com or 901-729-7146. All equipment sanitized between each use.
- Sunset paddle down the Mississippi River
- Guided paddle down the Mighty Mississippi starting at Wolf River and ending in the Memphis Harbor. 7 p.m. July 1-3, $75 per person with pre-reservation required by calling 901-482-2942.
- Self-guided bike tours. Pick-up an Explore Bike Share but remember to BYOS (bring your own sanitizer).
- Curated bike routes available for self-guided rides. Check the Facebook event for the routes.
- Holiday picnics
- Downtown restaurants are offering special deals on family meals designed to be eaten outside. Pick up your picnic and take it to the river! Check the Facebook event or search #fivedaysinmemphis for participating restaurants.
- Deals on attractions
- Downtown attractions are offering special admission prices and package deals from July 1-5. Check the Facebook event or search #fivedaysinmemphis for participating restaurants.
- Kids’ activities: Featured parks will have a kids’ adventure to complete and receive a “badge” from 4th Cup at the completion.
- The Sunset Show
- Wrap up your celebration by watching one of Memphis’ spectacular sunsets from the riverfront. A nightly coordinated Mighty Lights show set to Memphis music creates a unique experience for visitors all along the riverfront. Show starts as the sun goes down each night July 1-5.
The City of Memphis has been urging people to take part in these activities throughout the week and not just on the fourth to avoid overcrowding.
Social distancing is still a must if you plan to take part in the activities downtown. And the city is saying to plan to wear a mask.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.