Health care experts stress importance of mental health as crisis continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are several issues people are facing today that experts say can have a serious effect on someone's mental health.
Methodist Healthcare Counseling Consultant Fredrick Gillam said that today’s compounding crises is causing a lot of stress.
“If we’re being exposed to those things on a routine basis then it is essential for us to attend to our mental health,” he said.
One way to do that is to take a break from taking in negative information.
"If something is being replayed over and over, then we have to take the approach of replaying something positive over and over to keep us in a good place," Gillam said.
Gillam also said to take advantage of technology and use it to stay connected with friends and family.
"Utilize the strength of connecting with others that are dealing with similar issues and having that conversation, 'What are you doing to get through it?'," Gillam stated.
If the stress someone is experiencing is making it hard to focus, impacting their appetite, sleep, or mood, then they may want to consider seeking professional help.
“Just as it’s helpful for us to see our primary care physician, you know the brain is an organ and it houses our emotions,” said Gillam. “So, if we’re impacted in that way the best thing to do is to take care of it.”
He also suggested that those seeking to build healthy connections and tips for coping should visit the Methodist Living Well Network.
