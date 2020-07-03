Heat & Humidity continues along with isolated afternoon storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy with pop up showers and storms through evening but not everyone will receive rain. An isolated shower or storms possible tonight but most will remain dry and muggy. The heat and humidity will continue into the weekend.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. A stray shower is possible but the chance is very low. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds east at 5 mph.
FOURTH OF JULY: Partly cloudy hot and humid. An isolated shower or storm is possible with the heating of the day. Highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index up to 100. Winds east at 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and muggy with an isolated evening shower possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s with the heat index as high as 100. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm with lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Rain chances will go back up Monday through Wednesday with scattered showers or storms possible each day. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s.
