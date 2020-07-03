Hot & humid, afternoon thunderstorms possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning, but there could be a few afternoon showers and storms. The main time for any rain would be between 1 pm and 6 pm., during the hottest part of the day. It will be muggy today with high temperatures in the lower 90s and a heat index over 100. It will be partly cloudy today, so we will get more sunshine than the past few days. It will also be partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the mid-70s.