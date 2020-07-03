Hot & humid, afternoon thunderstorms possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning, but there could be a few afternoon showers and storms. The main time for any rain would be between 1 pm and 6 pm., during the hottest part of the day. It will be muggy today with high temperatures in the lower 90s and a heat index over 100. It will be partly cloudy today, so we will get more sunshine than the past few days. It will also be partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the mid-70s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. High: 92. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 74. Winds northeast 5 mph.
FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND: There will be a chance for afternoon pop-up storms Saturday and Sunday, but most of the area will not see rain. However, any storms that develop could briefly bring heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. We recommend downloading the WMC First Alert Weather App to get updates this weekend. Any rain that develops should end after sunset. It will remain muggy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and a heat index over 100.
NEXT WEEK: This typical summer pattern will continue next week with high temperatures in the lower 90s. There will be a chance for scattered thunderstorms each day next week, especially during the afternoon and evening.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
