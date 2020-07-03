Man arrested in connection with crash, carjacking on Germantown Pkwy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South man is facing several charges after police say he stole a car after being involved in a crash.
On July 2, officers responded to a three-car accident on North Germantown Parkway.
Police say Nicholas Wilson was involved in the accident with two other individuals.
Wilson got out of the car and approached one of the victims who was sitting inside his 2018 Ford Focus. Wilson grabbed the man and attempted to physically remove him from his vehicle. The man was able to push Wilson away and prevent his car from being taken.
Then, Wilson approached the other vehicle, a 1997 Nissan Pathfinder, which was unoccupied. He jumped in it and drove off from the scene.
Police say Wilson’s driver license had been revoked in 2019 for failure to comply with financial responsibility. He was administered a sobriety test which he failed. He also couldn’t provide proof of insurance and was arrested.
Wilson is charged with carjacking, theft of property, driving while license revoked, driving under the influence, public intoxication and reckless driving.
