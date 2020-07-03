Memphis Chinese community stepping up to combat COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of the Greater Memphis United Chinese Association are stepping up to help the Memphis community face fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As part of the local community, we felt obligated to do something to help,” said Tao Liu, the Principal of Greater Memphis Chinese School.
The group's leaders range from The Greater Memphis Chinese School, to the Viet Hoa Food Market and dozens of Chinese restaurants.
“We organized a fundraising campaign from individuals, local businesses and organizations. More than $6,000 was raised to buy face masks and food,” explained Academic Director of Greater Memphis Chinese School Lin Jin.
They donated 900 meals to the COVID-19 units at Methodist Germantown and Baptist East Hospitals.
Participating restaurants include Sumo Japanese Sushi Restaurant, Panera Bread Company, Collierville Mulan Restaurant, Formosa Restaurant, East Meets West Restaurant, and Sakura Restaurant.
“The Memphis Chinese community is an essential part of Memphis and always cares about people in Memphis,” Greater Memphis United Chinese Association President Dr. Xinhua Yu pointed out.
They say it was no easy feat at the start of Memphis’ coronavirus outbreak, when they ordered the masks, which arrived in April.
”Fortunately, an international logistic company in Los Angles provided us about 4,000 non-medical masks,” said Lijing Xu, Vice Principal of Greater Memphis Chinese School.
The group is also helping to educate children in low-income neighborhoods.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.