Memphis street signs covered with ‘Black Lives Matter Avenue’ signs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Street signs in one Memphis neighborhood displayed a new name for a short time Friday.
Signs labeled “Black Lives Matter Avenue” covered street signs along Jackson Avenue through the Vollintine Evergreen Historic District.
It’s not clear who is behind the signage.
A statement from a City of Memphis spokesperson says the signs were not authorized by the City’s Engineering Division. Crews removed 21 signs from 13 intersections.
The statement included a link to the City’s streets naming process and the procedure to request a street renaming.
Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer tweeted about the signs Friday morning, saying she was proud they ran through her district, District 7, and promised to continue working for equity for her community.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.