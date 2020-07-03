More hot and steamy weather through the holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hot and steamy through the afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Heat index will be around 105. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few pop up showers or storms. Winds will be variable at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. A stray shower is possible but the chance is very low. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds east at 5 mph.
FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND: There is a small chance for a pop-up storms both days, but rain chances are not high enough to cancel any outdoor plans. It will remain hot and muggy with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s and a heat index of up to 100.
NEXT WEEK: Rain chances will go back up Monday through Wednesday with scattered showers or storms possible each day. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
