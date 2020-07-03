MPD: Critical interstate shooting near I-240 and Poplar Ave. overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are searching for two suspects after police say a woman was shot on I-240 near Poplar Avenue early Friday morning.
Police responded to a shooting victim call at Baptist East Memorial Hospital around 2:30 a.m. Officers were told the shooting happened on I-240 near Poplar Avenue.
The victim was airlifted to Regional One in critical condition.
MPD said two male suspects fled the scene in a newer model GMC Yukon.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
